Rabada rocks top order, Proteas bundle out Bangladesh for 84

Asked to bat after South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals until their innings came to an end in 18.2 overs.

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's Afif Hossain is out bowled by South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Bangladesh's Afif Hossain is out bowled by South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius during their ICC T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Pacer Kagiso Rabada rocked the Bangladesh top-order with a three-wicket burst as South Africa piled on the Asian nation's misery by skittling them out for 84 in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Already down and out with three defeats, Bangladeshi batters were at sea against a disciplined South African attack, which was not only consistent with its teasing line and lengths but also got the ball to jump off good length.

With a small score to chase, South Africa will now aim to overhaul the target quickly for their third win and boost their net run rate.

Rabada's (3/20) first spell in which he scalped three batters, including two in two balls, was instrumental in the slide of Bangladesh, who were playing without star-all rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Rabada's pace colleague Anrich Nortje (3/8) also got rid of three batters while Shamsi Tabraiz (2/21) dismissed two.

Had it not been for Mahedi Hsan's 27-run cameo, Bangladesh would not have even crossed 80-run mark.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj and Rabada were terrific with their line and length when they opened the attack.

They did not let either Liton Das (24) or Mohammad Naim free their arms.

When Naim (9) tried to break the shackles, the left-hander ended up giving a simple catch to Reeza Hendricks at mid-wicket, off Rabada.

The young pacer trapped Soumya Sarkar (0) in the next ball which brought Mushfiqur Rahim to the crease.

Rahim survived the hat-trick ball but went back without scoring after facing three balls when he could not handle the bounce that Rabada got off the surface, and edged one to Hendricks at gully.

Nortje also kept the Bangladesh batters on a tight leash which meant that the South Africans completely dominated the power play overs, conceding only two boundaries in 28 runs.

Nortje, too, got the ball to jump off the track and skipper Mahmudullah (3), who could not handle the bounce, edged it straight to Aiden Markram at point.

Dwaine Pretorious joined the party when he castled Afif Hossain (0) to leave Bangladesh tottering at 34 for five. From there the slide just continued for Bangladesh.

