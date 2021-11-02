STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 WC: Only Afghanistan or Pakistan can beat England, says Kevin Pietersen

England has now won all its four matches in the Super 12 stage of the ICC men's T20 World Cup and they are all but set to qualify for the semi-finals.

Published: 02nd November 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday said that only Afghanistan or Pakistan can defeat the Three Lions in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

However, the former England captain also said that Afghanistan and Pakistan can beat England only if they are playing on a used wicket.

"Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. BUT and it's a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah. Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL trophy RIGHT NOW," tweeted Pietersen.

Jos Buttler smashed his maiden ton before England displayed an all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

England scored 163 in 20 overs and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 to register their fourth win in four games in the tournament.

Sri Lanka needed 34 from the final three overs to win the match, but the Lankan Lions lost their last five wickets for eight runs.

England has now won all its four matches in the Super 12 stage and they are all but set to qualify for the semi-finals.

England might have managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but wicketkeeper-batter Buttler admitted that his side was under pressure in the second innings, and he hailed the bowling attack in ensuring the Three Lions walk away with a victory.

"I think staying patient was the key (when England lost early wickets), but I managed to get a partnership with Morgan. I found it really tough early on in the innings. There was a point when we were thinking to get to the 120-run mark, but then we got going and got 160-plus. I use the same bat, even in the nets. It feels good," said Buttler after the game ended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin Pietersen England Cricket Team ICC Mens T20 World Cup Jos Buttler
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp