South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada claims hat-trick in T20 World Cup

Published: 06th November 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kagiso Rabada

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of England's Chris Jordan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SHARJAH: South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada took a hat-trick against England in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

Rabada dismissed Chris Woakes, skipper Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan on successive deliveries of his final over to complete the feat in Sharjah.

Ireland fast bowler Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls in the qualification stage against Netherlands and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga also took a hat-trick in their game with South Africa. 

