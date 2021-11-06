STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 World Cup: Rassie Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram take SA to 189-2 against England 

South Africa now need to restrict England to 131 runs to qualify for the semifinals.

Published: 06th November 2021 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (R) and Aiden Markram leave the field at the end of the innings during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match against England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94 and Aiden Markram made 52 not out in a brilliant display of power hitting as they steered South Africa to a commanding 189 for two in their final Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup against England here on Saturday.

Van der Dussen's 60-ball unbeaten knock had five fours and six sixes while Markram struck two boundaries and four maximums off 25 deliveries during his unconquered innings as the duo shared 103 runs for the unbroken third wicket after South Africa were invited to bat.

The Proteas added 116 runs from the back-10, thanks to fireworks from van der Dussen and Markram.

South Africa now need to restrict England to 131 runs to qualify for the semifinals.

South Africa needed a big win to push up their net run rate, but they made a slow start and on top of that, they lost their opener Reeza Hendricks (2), cleaned up by Moeen Ali in the third over.

The Proteas did not go hammer and tongs in the powerplay, by the end of which they were just 40 for 1.

One-down van der Dussen was intent on taking the England bowlers and he was able to hit Chris Woakes for a six and a four in the sixth over.

Quinton de Kock (34) and van der Dussen were able to get the odd boundaries and South Africa reached to 73 for 1 at the halfway mark.

But just as the duo was looking ominous, England broke the partnership of 71 runs for the second wicket with Jason Roy taking an excellent diving catch of de Kock near the boundary of the bowling of Adil Rashid in the 12th over.

Van der Dussen was going great guns and he reached his 50 off 37 balls in the 13th over, before creaming Mark Wood for a six in the 13th over to raise South Africa's 100.

South Africa were 118 for two at the end of the 15th over and form there on the fireworks started.

Van der Dussen hit Woakes for two consecutive sixes and Markram got another maximum from the bowler as South Africa took 21 runs from the 16th over.

The Proteas scored 39 runs from the final three overs, out of which 16 came from the last over.

For England, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took a wicket each.

Eoin Morgan and his team-mates wore black arm bands in memory of former England player Alan Igglesden, who died recently died at age 57.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rassie van der Dussen Aiden Markram South Africa England vs South Africa South Africa vs England ICC T20 World Cup T20 World Cup
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp