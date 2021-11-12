STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From one Afridi to another: Shaheen should have done better in 19th over

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid, who is known for his straightforward views, said he was not happy with the way Shaheen had bowled in the 19th over of the semifinal on Thursday night in Dubai.

Published: 12th November 2021 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi bowls during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi bowls during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Top Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been reprimanded by former captain Shahid Afridi for conceding three successive sixes in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

Matthew Wade played a sensational knock, which included three sixes off Shaheen in the penultimate over, to ensure a five-wicket win for Australia.

"I am not happy with Shaheen in one area. Okay, so Hasan Ali dropped a catch but that does not mean you will bowl badly and get hit for three successive sixes,” Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV channel. “Shaheen has so much pace and he should have used it sensibly. Even if the catch was dropped. He should have used his head and tried to bowl outside off stump fast Yorkers with his pace. He is not that sort of bowler to be hit like that," the former Pakistan captain.

Afridi said he believed that the semifinal would be a big learning experience for Shaheen and he should benefit from it. Shahid however praised Shaheen for his bowling throughout the tournament, especially with the new ball.

"I would say he was brilliant in the tournament and I have only seen either Wasim bhai (Akram) or perhaps Muhammad Amir bowl like this with the new ball," he added.

"He is giving good performances. I hope he learns from this cricket experience and prepares himself for the future."

Shaheen set the World Cup on fire when he got rid of top players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the new ball in Pakistan's big match against India and even in the semifinal sent back Australian captain Finch in the first over.

