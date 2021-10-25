STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 WC: Omar Abdullah slams Indian team for not taking stand for Mohammed Shami

Shami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he was not the only player on the field. Team India your BLM knee taking counts for nothing if you cannot stand up for your teammate, Omar said.

Published: 25th October 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday slammed team India for not standing up for their teammate Mohammed Shami, who was abused and trolled on social media after India suffered a defeat against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"Mohammed Shami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he was not the only player on the field. Team India your BLM knee taking counts for nothing if you cannot stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused and trolled on social media," Abdullah tweeted.

India pacer Mohammed Shami is being subjected to online abuse after the Men in Blue suffered a defeat against arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

As soon as India was defeated by Pakistan on Sunday, fans took to Instagram and Twitter to pass derogatory statements on Mohammed Shami.

Ahead of the start of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in the Super 12s stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led side took a knee to showcase solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The Indian players took the knee in solidarity with the BLM movement. On the other hand, Pakistan stood with their hands on their hearts.

Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
omar abdullah t20 world cup
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp