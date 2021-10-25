STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

You will drop Rohit Sharma? stunned Virat Kohli shakes head as deputy's form questioned

Kohli was left wide-eyed and quite taken aback when a question was directed at him on whether Ishan Kishan merits a place in the side over his white-ball deputy Rohit.

Published: 25th October 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli could not believe his ears when he was asked whether Rohit Sharma could be dropped for his failure in the T20 World Cup loss to Pakistan, shaking his head furiously at the suggestion before describing it as "unbelievable".

Kohli was talking to the media after the emphatic 10-wicket loss that ended his side's 12-match winning streak against the arch-rivals in World Cups.

He was left wide-eyed and quite taken aback when a question was directed at him on whether Ishan Kishan merits a place in the side over his white-ball deputy Rohit, who got out for a nought in Sunday's match.

"It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best, what is your opinion?" he responded and shook his head in disbelief.

"I am just asking you? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You will drop Rohit Sharma? You know what he did in the last game we played, unbelievable!" he said referring to the 64-run blistering knock that Rohit played against England in a T20 match earlier this year.

"If you want controversy, please tell me before so that I can answer accordingly," he added with a grin before moving to the next query.

Rohit, who is set to take over India's T20 captaincy after Kohli steps down at the end of the ongoing showpiece, has played over 100 T20 Internationals and has an excellent strike rate of little over 138.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rohit sharma virat kohli india vs pakistan rohit sharma form
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp