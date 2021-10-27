STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Proud, Strong': BCCI extends support to pacer Mohammed Shami following online abuse

On Monday, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami.

Published: 27th October 2021 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 12:14 AM

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday came out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami following the online abuse of the bowler after India's defeat on Sunday.

Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami.

BCCI shared a picture of Shami with skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter and said, "Proud, Strong, Upward and onward." Indian skipper Virat Kohli also saw some unruly fan behaviour and the trolls have also not been kind to him, as he was also criticised for his captaincy during the game.'

On Monday, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami. Coming back to the game, this was the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets.

Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on October 31.

