STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia win toss, opt to bowl against Scotland

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer is missing the game due to a finger injury and Richie Berrington is standing in for him.

Published: 27th October 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington (L) with Namibia counterpart Gerhard Erasmus at the toss before a T20 World Cup match

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington (L) with Namibia counterpart Gerhard Erasmus at the toss before a T20 World Cup match. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer is missing the game due to a finger injury and Richie Berrington is standing in for him.

Teams:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (w), Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, Zane Green (w), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyle Coetzer Richie Berrington T20 World Cup Namibia vs Scotland 2021 T20 WC ICC T20 WC
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp