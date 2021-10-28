STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 World Cup: Bhanuka Rakaspakse takes Sri Lanka to 154/6 vs Australia after mid-innings collapse

Mitchell Starc (2/27 in 4 overs) bowled a brilliant comeback delivery in the form of a vicious inswinging yorker after being hit for a six which saw the end of Kusal Perera.

Published: 28th October 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa (L) hits a boundary during a T20 World Cupmatch against Australia in Dubai

Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa (L) hits a boundary during a T20 World Cupmatch against Australia in Dubai. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Mitchell Starc bowled the "ball of the tournament" as Australia engineered a mid-innings collapse but couldn't stop Sri Lanka from posting a decent 154 for 6 in a group league match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Starc (2/27 in 4 overs) bowled a brilliant comeback delivery in the form of a vicious inswinging yorker after being hit for a six which saw the end of Kusal Perera (35 off 25 balls) as Sri Lanka lost four quick wickets for 16 runs to slump to 94 for 5 from a relatively strong 78 for 1 in little under three overs.

Bhanuka Rakaspakse (33 not out off 26 balls), then launched into Australian attack's weak-link Marcus Stoinis (0/35 in 3 overs) to get Sri Lanka somewhat back on track which looked improbable after Starc's second spell.

However Perera and last match's hero Charith Asalanka (35 off 27 balls) added 63 runs in little over seven overs to set up the platform.

Asalanka was the first to get off the blocks when he slog-swept Glenn Maxwell over deep mid-wicket for a six and also swept behind square for a boundary. He then got another four off Josh Hazlewood's bowling before Perera also joined the fun.

He smacked Starc for a six over long-on in his signature typical 'Sanath Jayasuriya style' but the left-arm speedster then bowled one that jagged back late and landed in the blockhole at a good pace. Perera couldn't even bring his bat down before it disturbed the stumps.

Before that, Asalanka had been dismissed by leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who easily was the most influential bowler on a good batting track with astounding figures of 2/12 in 4 overs. He bowled 12 dot balls which is equivalent to two overs without a single run being scored.

It was because of Zampa that Sri Lanka despite some great shots in between didn't get the requisite momentum during the those middle overs. Add to it he and Starc shared the spoils to make it difficult for opposition batters. It was Rajapakse's four boundaries and a six that lent muscle to their score in the end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhanuka Rakaspakse Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup ICC T20 WC 2021 T20 WC SL vs AUS Mitchell Starc
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp