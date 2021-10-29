STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh with three-run win

West Indies, like Bangladesh, were sloppy in the field and the two-time champions were also guilty of missing as many as three run out opportunities.

Published: 29th October 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's captain Mohammad Mahmudullah is embraced by West Indies' Dwayne Bravo following a T20 World Cup match in Sharjah

Bangladesh's captain Mohammad Mahmudullah is embraced by West Indies' Dwayne Bravo following a T20 World Cup match in Sharjah. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Defending champions West Indies kept alive their slender hopes of making the semifinals while virtually knocking Bangladesh out of the T20 World Cup with a narrow three-run win here on Friday.

Asked to set a target for the third consecutive time in the tournament, West Indies posted 142 for seven with Nicholas Pooran's 40 off 22 balls being the highlight of their innings. The wicketkeeper batter hit four sixes and one four.

Roston Chase (39), making his T20 international debut, was the other chief contributor with the bat. In reply, Bangladesh could manage 139 for five in 20 overs as all West indies bowlers picked one wicket each.

With no points from three matches, Bangladesh are out of the tournament, while West Indies can still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining matches and other results go in their favour.

Bangladesh began the chase on a poor note, losing openers Mohammad Naim (17) and Shakib Al Hasan (9), who was limping, in the first six overs. But gradually picked up the momentum with wicketkeeper batter Liton Das (44 off 43) taking the initiative.

West Indies, like Bangladesh, were sloppy in the field and the two-time champions were also guilty of missing as many as three run out opportunities. With 50 need off the last six overs with six wickets in hand, skipper Mahmudullah (31 not out) and Das looked to be in control, converting ones into twos while also hitting boundaries regularly.

Dwayne Bravo (1/36) produced a conducive 17th over, giving away just three runs. In the first ball of the penultimate over, he was hit for a six by Mahmudullah but the veteran all-rounder proved his mettle by getting rid of danger-man Das in his final ball.

Needing 13 of the last over, Mahmudullah failed to clear the boundary even once despite being dropped by substitute Andre Fletcher in the fourth ball to bring down the equation to four off the last ball. But Andre Russell (1/29) bowled a gem of a final delivery full outside the off stump, denying Mahmudullah any chance to free his arms to seal a close win for West Indies.

Earlier, Pooran hit four sixes and one four while Chase (39) was the other chief contributor with the bat. Aware of West Indies struggle against spin, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah handed the ball to off-spinner Mahedi Hasan (2/27) to open the innings, putting pressure on the Caribbean team.

After a few overs of pace, bringing back spin in the fifth over paid immediate dividends with Hasan getting the big wicket of Chris Gayle (4) as Bangladesh gave away just 29 runs while picking two wickets in the Powerplay.

In his next over, right after he put down Chase of his bowling, Hasan snared Shimron Hetmyer's (9) wicket. Kieron Pollard (14 not out) and Chase tried to repair the innings before the skipper retired ill in the 13th over.

The reasons for his walking out at that stage were not clear but he came back in the final over to hit a last ball six after seven batter of his side were packed off. In the very next ball, Andre Russell (0) was run out without facing a ball as things went from bad to worse for the West Indies.

Then on West Indies got some rub of the green when Chase was dropped once again by Hasan at deep mid-wicket before Bangladesh missed a stumping opportunity against Pooran. The momentum slightly changed in the West Indies favour as Chase and Pooran plundered 14 runs off the 15th over.

Pooran continued the assault as he hammered Shakib Al Hasan for back-to-back sixes. Jason Holder too pitched in with an unbeaten five-ball 15.

Brief Scores: West Indies 142/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39, Shoriful Islam 2/20) defeated Bangladesh 139/5 in 20 overs(Liton Das 44, Mahmudullah 31*, Jason Holder 1/22) by three runs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup 2021 T20 WC ICC T20 WC West Indies vs Bangladesh WI vs BAN Nicholas Pooran
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Nodoolitya
    Good game
    18 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp