STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup News

T20 World Cup: Pakistan fans with tickets stuck as ticketless Afghan groups break stadium queue

One of the Pakistan fans who came down all the way from London for the game wasn't able to enter the stadium in time as the gates had been closed.

Published: 29th October 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan fans cheer during the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Dubai

Afghanistan fans cheer during the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: The Afghanistan-Pakistan game was set to have fans coming in from across Dubai, but not many would have expected a near stampede situation as groups of Afghanistan fans tried to get into the Dubai International Cricket Stadium without tickets.

Fans had started coming in for the Friday evening game in large numbers from as early as the afternoon, but the trouble started when some fans tried to enter the stadium minus tickets.

One of the Pakistan fans who came down all the way from London for the game wasn't able to enter the stadium in time as the gates had been closed. "We are going to watch a T10 game here because people without tickets were jumping over the gates and we couldn't get in," the fan rued pointing at his young kids who had their bags checked.

While the security cordon tried its best to keep non-ticket holders away from the entrance, the large number of fans seemed hell-bent to enter the ground to witness the Afghanistan players in action against Pakistan. In fact, the worst part was that some of the fans who had tickets were forced to skip the game.

Earlier, scenes of Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi in tears while the national anthem was being played ahead of the game against Scotland had people from across the globe showing him support on social media. Nabi took over after Rashid Khan refused to lead the team in the T20 World Cup.

The spinner had claimed his "consent" was not obtained before announcing the squad for the T20 World Cup. Minutes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the squad, Rashid said the selection committee and ACB didn't obtain his consent for the team.

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media," Rashid said in a statement on Twitter.

"I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It's Always my proud playing for Afghanistan," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 T20 WC ICC T20 WC Pakistan cricket fans AFG vs PAK AFG vs PAK tickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp