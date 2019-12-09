Home Sport Tennis

Dakshineshwaran Suresh exhibits class in one-sided final

The 19-year-old Suresh converted his first breakpoint in the seventh game and won the next two games to take the first set.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dakshineshwaran Suresh beat Prithvi Sekar 6-3, 6-1 to win the Sri Aravindar & Co men’s tournament conducted by Match Point Tennis Academy at Krishnan Tennis Centre. In the battle of the top two seeds, Suresh came up with a dominating performance against the second seed.

The 19-year-old Suresh converted his first breakpoint in the seventh game and won the next two games to take the first set. The 25-year-old Sekar broke Suresh in the first game of the second set, but the No 1 reeled off the next six games in style.

JBAS College bags title

JBAS College got the better of WCC to win the JBAS inter-college cricket tournament for women held at Chellammal College grounds.

Brief scores: JBAS College 71/4 in 12 ovs (Karthiga 32, Subhashree 28) bt WCC College 34/7 in 12 ovs  (Vivetha 3/5).

TN colts stay in hunt

P Vidyuth’s 3/55 helped Tamil Nadu restrict Baroda to 161/6 in the second innings on Day 3 of an Elite Group C Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Vadodara on Sunday. Baroda need 66 runs to win.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 103 & 366 (R Vimal Khumar 137, B Sai Sudharsan 67, R Arvindh 43, Archan Kothari 3/78, Malhar Ghevaria 3/40) vs Baroda 243 & 161/6 (P Vidyuth 3/37).

SRM spikers best

SRM Institute defeated Chennai Customs 23-25, 25-15, 16-25, 25-12, 18-16 in the men’s final of the 69th senior state volleyball championship at S Veluchamy Nadar College in Madurai. Income Tax, Chennai, got the better of Indian Bank, Chennai, 25-17, 25-19 in the third-place playoff.

BBFS selection trials

About 150 children attended the selection trials for admission to Bhaichung Bhutia’s BBFS Residential Academy for the year 2020. The trials were held at SDAT Nehru Park grounds on Sunday. Matches were held to test dribbling, passing, possession and scoring skills. From the Chennai leg, five to six players will be shortlisted. A final round of screening will be held after that on a later date.

