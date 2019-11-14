Home Sport Tennis

Singles-minded focus: Ram eyes good end to bad year

Hours after completing a 6000km journey from Kobe in Japan to Pune, Ramkumar Ramanathan is back at the practice courts, fine-tuning his game for his last tournament of the season.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ramkumar Ramanathan

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

PUNE: Hours after completing a 6000km journey from Kobe in Japan to Pune, Ramkumar Ramanathan is back at the practice courts, fine-tuning his game for his last tournament of the season.Even though the 25-year-old is fresh off a doubles win in Kobe, it has been a rough year on the singles circuit, which remains his priority.

“It has been a tough year,” says Ramkumar on the sidelines of the KPIT Pune ATP Challenger on the eve of his opening match. “Tough draws, close matches... But the only way is to keep going. I just have to keep believing in myself and enjoying every day.”

A feisty player with a big serve, Ramkumar was ranked 128 in the world in February. His season lost momentum by the middle of the year, and a lower ranking meant he had to play more Challenger events than try to make some big points at the ATP meets. The Chennai player, who made three ATP main draws this year (Pune, Dubai, Newport), reached the second round in Newport, where he had made the final last year. In the Challengers, his best performances were semifinal finishes at Glasgow and Nanchang, China.
“Maybe this year I didn’t have the big wins,” says Ramkumar, who had beaten Dominic Thiem, ranked No 8 in the world then, in Turkey in 2017 and stormed into the final of the grass-court ATP event in Newport in 2018. “That’s because I didn’t play as many ATP events as I would have liked. Players in Challengers are just as tough, but maybe they aren’t as big names.

“I played the semis in Glasgow, I should have won that, it was unfortunate. I lost 6-4 in third. I was serving for the first set, lost that, then I won the second set and lost the third. It was a very good week because the level was really high. I played some good matches. The week after, I played the same guy (Alexandre Muller) in the first round and beat him. It comes down to those little things in tight situations.”
Even though he had it tough in singles, Ramkumar won two titles in doubles. He won the Guzzini (Italy) Challenger in July with Goncalo Oliveira and picked up some confidence with a victory at the Kobe Challenger with Purav Raja.

“To play on the last day of the tournament,” he says. “Purav has been teaching me a lot of new things, plus playing doubles improves my serve and volley game. I have always enjoyed playing doubles.”
Ramkumar will wrap up his season at the Pune Challenger and is hoping for a good training block during off-season to recharge for 2020. “I’m still inside the top-200,” says the player, who is currently ranked 190. “Making the main draw of a Grand Slam and breaking into the top-100 are the main goals going into the season. I have been very close, but somehow it’s still not happened.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp