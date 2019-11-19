Home Sport Tennis

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie in Kazakhstan? Rohan Bopanna pulls out with injury

It’s likely that India will be playing their Davis Cup encounter against Pakistan in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan’s capital.

Published: 19th November 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna (File photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s likely that India will be playing their Davis Cup encounter against Pakistan in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan’s capital. While this is yet to be confirmed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), India has been asked to start their visa processes by the ITF there.

“Nothing is official yet, but the tie is likely to be in Kazakhstan,” Hironmoy Chatterjee, AITA general secretary, told this newspaper.

“We are expecting the ITF to make this decision sometime later tonight (Monday),” he added.

While the AITA had even prepared for the eventuality of the tie being moved back to Pakistan in case of a successful appeal by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), they have arrived at the conclusion of Nur Sultan being the likely venue because ITF has sent them hotel recommendations in the city.

The decision is likely to mean that Pakistan will lose veteran Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for the tie.

“All I know is that I will not play the tie if the affair is not going to be played in Pakistan,” the doubles specialist had told this daily earlier on Monday.

Qureshi had met ITF officials in London last week after the PTF lodged an appeal following the world body’s decision to shift the tie.

ITF decided to shift the tie to a neutral venue after taking into consideration the safety of players, officials and spectators.

Injured Bopanna out 

India will be without Rohan Bopanna who pulled out of the tie with a shoulder injury on Monday. “He conveyed to me that he won’t be available,” non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal said.

“Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will take his place and playing alongside Leander Paes.”

The squad will gather in Delhi on November 20 for a camp of 3-4 days before leaving for the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohan Bopanna Davis Cup International Tennis Federation India-Pakistan Davis Cup
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp