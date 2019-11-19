India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie in Kazakhstan? Rohan Bopanna pulls out with injury

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI: It’s likely that India will be playing their Davis Cup encounter against Pakistan in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan’s capital. While this is yet to be confirmed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), India has been asked to start their visa processes by the ITF there.

“Nothing is official yet, but the tie is likely to be in Kazakhstan,” Hironmoy Chatterjee, AITA general secretary, told this newspaper.

“We are expecting the ITF to make this decision sometime later tonight (Monday),” he added.

While the AITA had even prepared for the eventuality of the tie being moved back to Pakistan in case of a successful appeal by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), they have arrived at the conclusion of Nur Sultan being the likely venue because ITF has sent them hotel recommendations in the city.

The decision is likely to mean that Pakistan will lose veteran Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for the tie.

“All I know is that I will not play the tie if the affair is not going to be played in Pakistan,” the doubles specialist had told this daily earlier on Monday.

Qureshi had met ITF officials in London last week after the PTF lodged an appeal following the world body’s decision to shift the tie.

ITF decided to shift the tie to a neutral venue after taking into consideration the safety of players, officials and spectators.

Injured Bopanna out

India will be without Rohan Bopanna who pulled out of the tie with a shoulder injury on Monday. “He conveyed to me that he won’t be available,” non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal said.

“Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will take his place and playing alongside Leander Paes.”

The squad will gather in Delhi on November 20 for a camp of 3-4 days before leaving for the venue.