Home Sport Tennis

Odds loaded for India in Pakistan Davis tie

Neighbouring nation’s decision to send inexperienced juniors to protest ITF’s neutral-venue decision gives Ramkumar & Co edge

Published: 29th November 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian Davis Cup squad poses for the shutterbugs in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India begin as favourites in their much-delayed, two-day Asia-Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie against Pakistan. Originally slated to be held in Islamabad on September 14 and 15, it was shifted to Nur Sultan by International Tennis Federation (ITF) because of security concerns in Pakistan. Pakistan Tennis Federation appealed ITF’s decision, but the latter refused to budge from its stance.Compared to the drama-filled build-up, the actual tie could be over in a flash. The two teams are heavily mismatched, at least on paper.

Apart from experience, the Indian contingent has the likes of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal — two Grand Slam qualifiers regulars — in singles. Pakistan don’t. Muhammad Shoaib, who will play the opening rubber against Ramanathan at National Tennis Center, does not even have an ATP ranking (the 17-year-old is 1,857th on ITF’s world-ranking list). Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, their other singles player, also doesn’t have an ATP ranking. 

All this is because of Pakistan sending its junior team to Kazakhstan, as a protest against ITF’s decision to shift the tie. “Our senior team is not coming. We are sending our junior team. They are all 16, 17 years old, and will gain experience,” PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan said. “India wanted to win this tie. Now they can, easily. Every day, hundreds of Indians come to Pakistan. Our hotels in Islamabad are full of them, but six Indian players can’t come.”

To be honest, India would have started favourites any way because of the dearth of quality in the opposition ranks. Their main players — doubles specialist Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and”, if India captain Rohit Rajpal is to be believed. “This is the Davis Cup. There is absolutely no question of underestimating them,” he told this daily.

“They have some young players. So they will obviously go out on court with a nothing-to-lose attitude. Our job tomorrow and day after (Friday and Saturday) is to go out there and beat the enemy without conceding a single rubber.” 

One disadvantage for India while going up against a new team is lack of information. The Indian contingent has resorted to watching the opposition whenever they’ve had a hit during the last few days. “We have seen them here. They seem to be striking the ball decently,” Rajpal said. Win the tie and India will travel to Croatia next March for a spot in next year’s World Group Finals. 

Tie itinerary 
 1st match: Muhammad Shoaib vs Ramkumar Ramanathan. 
 2nd match: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman vs Sumit Nagal. 
 3rd match: Rehman/Shoaib vs Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/Leander Paes. 
 4th match: Shoaib vs Nagal. 
 5th match: Rehman vs Ramanathan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Tennis Federation Davis Cup
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp