Coronavirus outbreak: All tennis events further suspended till July 13

The 2020 edition of the Wimbledon has been officially cancelled and will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Published: 02nd April 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The suspension placed on men's and women's tennis has been further extended until July 13 due to the continuing outbreak of coronavirus.

The suspended tournaments include ATP events in Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, London-Queen's, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne, as well as the WTA events in Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg, in addition to the Wimbledon Grand Slam, according to a joint statement from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) released on Wednesday.

It marked the first time since 1945 -- during the Second World War -- that the Championships won't take place in a tennis season and the first time it has been cancelled in the Open era.

"This was a decision that the WTA and our members did not take lightly, however we remain vigilant in protecting the health and safety of our players, staff and fans," WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said.

"While we share in the disappointment of the season's further postponement, our priority remains to support each other during this unprecedented time and work together as a sport in preparation of our return to play," he added.

"Health and safety remains the top priority as we navigate the challenges ahead in these unprecedented times, and we will do everything we can for the Tour to resume at the earliest opportunity once it is safe to do so," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi echoed.

TAGS
ATP WTA COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
