STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

COVID-19: I am opposed to vaccination, says tennis star Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic also added that if the playing season resumes in July then a vaccine will become a requirement.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

ATP world number one Novak Djokovic

ATP world number one Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has said that "personally" he is opposed to vaccination and wouldn't be forced to take it in order to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire world, including the sporting calendar, to a standstill.

"Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes on Sunday.

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know.

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic donates one million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus

All professional tennis activities currently remain suspended till July 13 due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 1.6 lakh lives across the world.

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo had last month said tennis action should not resume before players can get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

"International circuit players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the 4 corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine no tennis," Mauresmo had tweeted on March 31.

The 2020 Wimbledon championships have already been cancelled while the French Open, originally due to be held from May 24-June 7, has been rescheduled for September 20  October 4, shortly after the end of the US Open.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Coronavirus COVID 19 vaccine vaccination
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp