COVID-19: I am opposed to vaccination, says tennis star Novak Djokovic

By IANS

LONDON: World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has said that "personally" he is opposed to vaccination and wouldn't be forced to take it in order to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire world, including the sporting calendar, to a standstill.

"Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes on Sunday.

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know.

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."

All professional tennis activities currently remain suspended till July 13 due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 1.6 lakh lives across the world.

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo had last month said tennis action should not resume before players can get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

"International circuit players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the 4 corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine no tennis," Mauresmo had tweeted on March 31.

The 2020 Wimbledon championships have already been cancelled while the French Open, originally due to be held from May 24-June 7, has been rescheduled for September 20  October 4, shortly after the end of the US Open.