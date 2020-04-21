STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rafael Nadal battles technology in catch-up with Roger Federer, Andy Murray

On Monday, it was the turn of Spain's Rafael Nadal, who faced perhaps his toughest challenge on Monday: technology.

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal (R) and Roger Federer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: With the entire sporting calendar coming to a grinding halt because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, athletes from all sports across the world are using the forced break to interact with their friends and fans through social media.

Nadal held an Instagram Live session that included Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Marc Lopez. During the course of the session, the Spaniard laughed as he visibly struggled with the platform and how to bring his fellow players into the conversation, admitting that it was his first time going live.

"As you can see, I'm a disaster in everything. But I'm trying hard," Nadal said.

Murray then took a jibe at Nadal in the comments section and wrote, "This is brilliant... He can win 52 French Opens, but not work Instagram."

After trying hard for quite some time, Nadal managed to bring Federer in and the Swiss provided an update on his recovery from right knee surgery in February. Federer revealed that he's happy with the progress made so far.

Federer also grilled Nadal about playing as a lefty when he's naturally right-handed.

Once the Swiss maestro left, Murray joined Nadal for a conversation and the Brit also updated about the recovery from his right hip injury.

During the course of fun-filled Instagram Live session, the players also spilled the beans on other subjects -- from building the perfect tennis player, to traveling back in time to change one moment in their careers, to dealing with an adversarial crowd, to their current mental and physical health.

All professional tennis activities remaining suspended till July 13 due to COVID-19 which has so far claimed more than 1.7 lakh lives across the world.

