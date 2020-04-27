STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Coronavirus: Rafael Nadal 'very pessimistic' about return of tennis 

Nadal said he hoped that restrictions can be relaxed gradually, but added that he was aware that the global health situation is serious.

Published: 27th April 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal,

Spain's Rafael Nadal. (File Photo| AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Rafael Nadal said that he was "very pessimistic" over a full resumption of the professional tennis circuit which has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"From my point of view, I'm very pessimistic that the circuit can resume a normal activity," said the world number two in a virtual chat origanized by the Spanish Federation of Tennis (RFET) involving the team that won last year's Davis Cup.

"In tennis, you need to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different countries," Nadal said.

"Even if it we play without an audience, to organise any event you need a lot of people involved, which cannot be ignored. At an international level I see a serious problem."

Nadal said he hoped that restrictions can be relaxed gradually, but added that he was aware that the global health situation is serious.

"We have had a very tough month and a half, with many irreparable losses as well as others that are less important that will still bring great suffering to society, I hope only for a few months, at the economic level," he said.

"Many people are going to lose their jobs."

"These are sad moments when you see so many people dying," he said.

Nadal had already told Spanish radio that he thought it would be "difficult" to stage one of the majors "in the short or medium term."

Nadal has been working with his friend Pau Gasol, the Spanish basketball player, to raise funds in the fight the coronavirus.

Along with other leading tennis players such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Nadal is one of the promoters of a plan to create a fund to help low-ranked players who are suffering financially.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafael Nadal lockdown tennis Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp