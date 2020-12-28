STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Sumit Nagal receives wildcard for Australian Open 2021

Sumit and Wang Xiyu of China will compete in the main draw after being named recipients of the tournament's Asia-Pacific wildcards.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sumit Nagal

Tennis player Sumit Nagal (File photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal has been given a singles wildcard entry for the Australian Open 2021.

Sumit and Wang Xiyu of China will compete in the main draw after being named recipients of the tournament's Asia-Pacific wildcards.

Sumit and Wang have joined Daria Gavrilova, Astra Sharma, Christopher O'Connell, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera, and Marc Polmans, who was announced as Australian Open 2021 main-draw wildcards prior to Christmas.

"I am very thankful to all the people who put effort in helping me get a wild card for the 2021 Australian Open. Thanks to Tennis Australia for all their effort to make this slam possible in these circumstances," Nagal tweeted.

Former world number one Andy Murray has received a wild-card entry into the mega event. Murray is one of eight main draw wildcard recipients to be announced, joining Aussies Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA), Alex Bolt (SA), Aleksandar Vukic (NSW), Destanee Aiava (Vic), and Arina Rodionova (Vic).

"We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms. As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open," said Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley in an official statement.

"His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get onto the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021," he added.

The mega-event will take place at Melbourne Park from February 8-21 and will feature singles, doubles, and wheelchair competitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian Open Sumit Nagal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp