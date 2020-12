Mirudhula beats Nithyashree to enter third round

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mirudhula Palanivel beat A Nithyashree 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the girls’ U-18 event of the Match Point Tennis Academy state ranking tournament played at the Krishnan Tennis Center courts at Kottivakkam.

Results: U-18: (Rd 2): Boys: Pragadesh Shivshankar bt Sarvesh Varshan 6-1, 6-4; Parikshat Dalpatia bt Raghavendra SG 6-4, 6-0; Adhirit Awal bt V Rakshak Tarun 6-2, 6-2; AS Shyamsundar bt Ashwin V 6-2, 6-2; Arjun Rathnam bt Aaron Niranjan 7-5, 6-0; Mukhil Ramanan bt Siddharth Madhavan 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Dhananjay Ahtreya bt Aniketh Venkatraman 6-3, 6-2; Tharakesh Ashokar bt Samuel Jones 6-3, 6-4. Girls: Mirudhula Palanivel bt A Nithyashree 6-3, 6-0; Kanika Sivaraman bt Anusuya Subbiah 6-2, 6-1; Naga Roshane A bt MB Aishvarya 6-3, 6-3; Riyah Dugar bt Indirakumari 6-0, 6-0; Joell Nichole bt Siddhi Saxena 6-1, 6-1; Sriharini Suresh bt Martina Valson 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Kundana Sri Bandaru bt Tentu Srichandrakala 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Sanjay stars for VMCA

Shree Sanjay (2/20; 98) paved the way for VMCA to beat SJCA by three wickets in the Maruti Cricket Academy U-13 tournament played at DG Vaishnav college grounds.

SJCA 219/9 in 30 ovs (Shawin 114) lost to VMCA 220/7 in 29.2 ovs (Shree Sanjay 98).