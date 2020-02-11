Home Sport Tennis

Myneni on mission resurrection

Every time he thought he had hit a purple patch, injuries cut his run short.

Published: 11th February 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Saketh Myneni beat Aslan Karatsev in the Bengaluru Open.

Saketh Myneni beat Aslan Karatsev in the Bengaluru Open. (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “How’s the body holding?” Saketh Myneni is asked this question after every match he wins. On Monday, when he won his first-round match in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger meet against Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-3, 6-3, he was expecting questions on similar lines. That’s how it has been for Myneni in the last few years.

Every time he thought he had hit a purple patch, injuries cut his run short. Before the last edition of the Bengaluru Open in November 2018, Myneni was out with a foot injury. He recovered and went on to play the final but could not build on it as he had to withdraw from the 2019 Maharashtra Open in the first round due to another leg injury.

These injuries not only had an impact on his game but also forced him to rethink and play only in select tournaments. He had to shelve plans of playing on grass and clay. Last season, of the 19 events he played, 13 were on hard courts. Now, he wants to focus on that surface.“It’s not easy to get the rhythm back. A lot of things have to fall in place. You need your confidence back, stay healthy and manage your schedule. Durability wise, I probably have to think about playing just doubles. But I haven’t taken that route yet. It will depend on how my body reacts to the workload,” said the 32-year-old.

“I don’t look too far ahead as I don’t know if I will be fully fit. Since 2013, I have had plans of playing 20-25 events a season. But it hasn’t happened. So that remains the target for this year.”Myneni, whose singles ranking has plummeted to 427, managed a win in his first match after two months. On the ATP Tour, this win came after five months. Myneni didn’t have a great start. His serves met with strong returns from Karatsev. He had to save a breakpoint in the first game. In the fifth, he saved two breakpoints. Eventually, six double faults from the Russian helped Myneni. He faces sixth seed Evgeny Donskoy of Russia next.

“I am happy that I won a match. I haven’t played a lot of tennis in the last few months but have been practising a lot and working on my fitness. Conditions were difficult and Aslan was returning well, so I had to change plans,” said Myneni.“I am not even close to what I want to be. But I think I played well. It’s been a slow process as I don’t want to rush things and pick up another injury. Now, it’s all about staying healthy and playing as much as possible.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saketh Myneni Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp