Home Sport Tennis

Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes enters doubles second round as Prajnesh Gunneswaran tested

As Paes walked into the stadium for his warm-up, minutes before his first-round doubles match, the spectators were on their feet, cheering the 18-time Grand Slam winner and Olympic medallist.

Published: 13th February 2020 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Leander Paes as he and his partner Matthew Abden eked out a straight-set win to advance to the second round of the Bengaluru Open men's doubles. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A near-capacity crowd cheered retiring Indian tennis legend Leander Paes as he and his partner Matthew Abden eked out a straight-set win to advance to the second round of the men's doubles in the Bengaluru Open here on Wednesday.

As Paes walked into the stadium for his warm-up, minutes before his first-round doubles match, the spectators were on their feet, cheering the 18-time Grand Slam winner and Olympic medallist, who in all probability is playing his last ATP event on Indian soil.

Earlier in the day, his Australian partner Abden lost a gruelling three setter, each one decided via tie-breaker, to Egypt's Mohamed Safwat in a match that lasted a little over three hours.

His tiredness seemed to have vanished in Paes' presence so much so that he looked to be the dominant partner between the two as they beat Slovenian-Chinese combine of Blaz Rola and Zhizhen Zhang 7-6(2), 6-4 in the first round match.

Meanwhile, India's top-ranked player and defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran, seeded seventh here, was stretched by Sebastian Fanselow of Germany en route to the quarterfinals of the USD 162,480 prize money event as three seeds were shown the door at the KSLTA on Wednesday.

The other Indians to advance into the next round were 17th seed Ramanathan Ramkumar who quelled the challenge of the qualifier Abhinav Shanmugam with a 6-1, 6-3 win and Sidharth Rawat who beat lucky loser Rishi Redyy 6-2, 6-2.

Italian Julian Ocleppo ousted 10th seed Zhizhen Zhang of China 6-1, 6-3 while Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi sent home the 12th seed Nikola Milojevic of Serbia with a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

The last seed to bite the dust was 15th seed Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium who went down to Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal 3-6, 6-3, 5-7.

Prajnesh, who achieved a career-high ranking of 75 last year riding on a spate of good performances which included making the main draw of all the four Grand Slams, took time to settle in his quest to defend his title.

Playing against the German who is ranked more than 400 places below him, a break in the fifth game gave him the advantage as he once again broke him in the seventh before clinching the opener 6-2.

The 124th ranked Indian should have settled the issue in the second after going 3-1 up with a break in the second game.

However, a couple of unforced errors added to his woes as he lost his serve in the sixth and 10th game to lose the second set 4-6.

In the decider, both tested each other's forehand to the maximum and held their respective serves until the seventh game where the German lost his serve, which was enough to set up a win for the Indian who served out for the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Open Leander Paes Matthew Abden Prajnesh Gunneswaran
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp