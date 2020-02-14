Home Sport Tennis

India’s singles challenge comes to end at Bengaluru Open; Leander Paes-Matthew Ebden in semis

Indian tennis players have always rued the lack of ATP tournaments in the country. With just one ATP 250 and one or two Challenger events a year, they have a point.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Leander Paes celebrates with his partner Matthew Ebden after entering the semis of Bengaluru Open.

Indian tennis star Leander Paes celebrates with his partner Matthew Ebden after entering the semis of Bengaluru Open. (Photo | Bengaluru Open Tennis Twitter)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Indian tennis players have always rued the lack of ATP tournaments in the country. With just one ATP 250 and one or two Challenger events a year, they have a point.

The likes of India’s singles specialists — Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, and Yuki Bhambri — all have to travel elsewhere to compete. At the Bengaluru Open Challenger, Indians had won the last two editions — Nagal in 2017 and Gunneswaran in the last edition.

This time, India had a better chance of making it three in a row with as many as 11 players in the singles main draw. However, all of them exited before reaching the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Gunneswaran’s 6-7 (5), 0-6 loss to Benjamin Bonzi of France in the pre-quarterfinal ended India’s challenge. Earlier, Myneni lost to ninth seed Thomas Fabbiano 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, Nagal lost to 11th seed Blaz Rola 3-6, 3-6 while Ramanathan suffered a 6-7(2), 1-6 defeat to Ilya Ivashka. National champion Niki Poonacha also exited from the third round, losing to third seed Yuichi Sugita of Japan 5-7, 3-6.

For Gunneswaran especially, it was a bad day at the office. The India No 1 won just 17 per cent of his first serve and 13 per cent of the second to surrender the set 0-6.

“I didn’t do anything right from the start to the end today (Thursday). It wasn’t an issue of focus. I wasn’t comfortable from the beginning and that was the case throughout the first set. Once I lost the first set, I kind of lost the match mentally,” said Gunneswaran. 

Paes-Ebden in semis

Indian doubles players though had a good day. The pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan booked a place in the semifinals while Saketh Myneni and Leander Paes won their respective matches with their Australian partners. 

Against the Maharashtra Open champion duo of Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goransson, Paes and Matthew Ebden were stretched to the limit. But in the end, Paes-Ebden won 7-5, 0-6, 10-7 in the super tie-break of the quarterfinals.

“They were returning very well and we struggled with that a bit. But we kept coming back. In the second set, we lost three deuce points. That was where we couldn’t do more,” said Paes.

Results (Indians unless specified):

Singles (pre-quarters): T Fabbiano (ITA) bt S Myneni 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; I Ivashka (BLR) bt R Ramanathan 7-6 (2), 6-1; B Rola (SLO) bt S Nagal 6-3, 6-3; B Bonzi (FRA) bt P Gunneswaran 7-6 (5), 6-0; Y Sugita (JPN) bt N Poonacha (IND) 7-5, 6-3; S Travaglia (ITA) bt M Safwat (EGY) 6-2, 7-6 (5); J Duckworth (AUS) bt F Ferreira Silva (POR) 7-6 (9), 6-1; J Ocleppo (ITA) bt S Rawat 7-5, 6-4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Matthew Ebden Leander Paes Bengaluru Open Bengaluru Tennis Open
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp