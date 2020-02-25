Home Sport Tennis

Davis Cup: Leander Paes in playing squad, Divij Sharan made reserve member for Croatia tie

Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh and Ramkumar are the singles players in the squad while Paes and Bopanna will do the doubles duty.

Published: 25th February 2020 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes

18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AITA selection committee on Tuesday decided to keep veteran Leander Paes in the five-member playing squad for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Croatia, making Divij Sharan the reserve member.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had to send its final squad to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) by Tuesday.

The national federation had initially announced a six-member squad for the Qualifiers tie, scheduled to be held in Zagreb on the hard courts on March 6-7. Croatia is the top-seeded team in the 24-team Qualifiers.

The 12 winners will qualify for the year-end Davis Cup Finals while the losing sides will be placed in the World Group I.

"We have sent our final team to the ITF today. Captain Rohit Rajpal had a chat with all the players before deciding on who is going to be the reserve player. He spoke to Divij as well, conveying that he will be the sixth member of the travelling side," said an AITA source.

Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan are the singles players in the squad while Paes and Rohan Bopanna will do the doubles duty.

Bopanna had skipped the last tie against Pakistan citing an injury, while Sharan was busy with his wedding reception at that time.

Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan had played in that tie, held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

"We have kept our options open. Coach Zeeshan and I will try all the combinations. Divij remains in the mix," non-playing captain Rajpal told PTI.

"Paes has done well this season. He beat Divij in Pune during the Tata Open Maharashtra and also reached the final of the Bengaluru Open Challenger. So he is in good form. Also, 2020 is his last season, he deserves highest respect for serving the country for 30 years. Divij also felt the same. The team is on the same page," Rajpal added.

It will be the only second time that India and Croatia will clash in Davis Cup. The last time the two teams met, India had won 3-2 in New Delhi in 1995 with Paes winning both his singles and doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi.

Croatia have two top-50 singles players in their ranks in Borna Coric (ranked 26) and Marin Cilic (ranked 36).

Cilic did not play in the Finals, held in November 2019, and Croatia exited after losing group matches to Spain and Russia.

It will be interesting to see if Cilic is named in the squad for the tie against India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leander Paes Divij Sharan India vs Croatia India vs Croatia Davis Cup India vs Croatia Davis Cup tie India Davis Cup team Davis Cup
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp