Home Sport Tennis

Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters Hobart International quarters

Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok prevailed over Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato in a contest lasting one hour and 41 minutes.

Published: 14th January 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOBART: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit by advancing to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament with Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok, here on Tuesday.

Returning to the court after two years, Sania and Kichenok prevailed 2-6 7-6 (3) 10-3 over Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Japan's Miyu Kato in a contest lasting one hour and 41 minutes.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair will next be up against Americans Vania King and Christina McHale.

The US combination upstaged fourth-seeded Spainish duo of Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 7-5 in a round of 16 clash.

During her two years away from the game, the 33-year-old Sania battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan.

ALSO READ: Rohan Bopanna to pair up with Sania Mirza at Australian Open

The Hyderabadi is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

"Today was one of the most special days of my life to have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round. feel very grateful for the love I am receiving..BELIEF!! Takes you places YES my baby boy, we did it," she posted on her Twitter page.

In an engaging showdown, Sania and Kichenok weren't off to a particularly good start as they double-faulted twice, failed to convert any of the seven break points that came their way and lost their serve two times to go down 2-6 in the opening set.

However, they pulled things back in the second set, helped by their rivals' inconsistent game.

INTERVIEW: Women can have it all, says Sania Mirza

Both the teams converted three break points each as the set went into a tie-breaker in which Sania and Kichenok nosed ahead of their opponents to draw even.

Sania and Kichenok raised the bar in the final set and displayed superior returns to emerge triumphant.

Sania had last played at China Open in October 2017 where she picked up a nagging knee injury.

A trailblazer in Indian tennis, Sania is a former world No.1 in doubles and has six Grand Slam titles to her credit.

She retired from the singles competition in 2013 after becoming the most successful Indian woman tennis player ever.

In 2007, she attained a career-high 27th position in the WTA singles chart.

However, she has also been hampered by career-threatening wrist and knee injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sania Mirza Hobart International
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp