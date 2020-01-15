Home Sport Tennis

Robert Farah, world number one doubles player, out of Australian Open after doping positive

Robert Farah will miss the Australian Open after testing positive for doping, the Colombian said on Tuesday.

Published: 15th January 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Farah, ATP number one doubles player

Robert Farah, ATP number one doubles player (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BOGOTA: Robert Farah, the world number one doubles player, will miss the Australian Open after testing positive for doping, the Colombian said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Canadian-born player said he had been told by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) that Boldenone -- a steroid -- was found in his system from a doping test on October 17, 2019 in Cali.

"I'm going through one of the saddest moments of my life and, without a doubt, the saddest of my sporting career," he wrote on his social media accounts.

The revelation came after another South American player, Chile's Nicolas Jarry, was provisionally suspended by the ITF after testing positive for banned substances at the Davis Cup in November.

The 24-year-old world number 78's sample showed traces of Ligandrol and Stanozolol.

Boldenone is widely used by farmers in Colombia to boost the growth of cows, but it is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"I'm sure that's what generated the result from the test in question," said Farah.

In 2018, the Colombian Olympic Committee warned its athletes about the presence of Boldenone in beef.

Farah said he was tested two weeks earlier in Shanghai but that sample was negative. He said he'd been tested more than 15 times throughout the year.

"With my team and a group of advisers we're looking into the steps to take in a process in which we hope to show that I've never used any products that violate fair play and ethics," said Farah, who had been training in Los Angeles ahead of the Australian Open.

He and fellow Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal won the Wimbledon and US Opens doubles titles last year. They were runners-up at the Australian Open in 2018.

Farah is also a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles finalist with German Anna-Lena Groenefeld.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Farah Australian Open
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp