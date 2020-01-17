Home Sport Tennis

Direct entry likely for Prajnesh in Pune Open

The organisers had sent out an 18-man main draw earlier this month, keeping two reserved SE spots.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran (File | EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prajnesh Gunneswaran is likely to feature in the main draw of Pune Open. This is indirectly because of something called as “special exempt” (SE).

The organisers had sent out an 18-man main draw earlier this month, keeping two reserved SE spots. An SE is someone who had been accepted into the qualifying rounds but could not make it in time because he was still playing in the previous tournament. In such a scenario, these players get bumped up to the main draw. 

Here’s an illustration to explain the point. Person X is, as of this moment, registered to play in the qualifiers of Pune Open. But he surprisingly reaches the semifinal of the Australian Open. In this scenario, Player X becomes an SE at Pune Open. 

With the organisers not expecting any of the players registered to play the qualifiers going big at Australian Open, 31-year-old Prajnesh, who just missed the main draw cut, will automatically be bumped up to the main draw because of the unclaimed SE spots. It’s highly likely that Sumit Nagal, India’s second-best player by ranking, will also get in if there are a couple of withdrawals. “This is the reason why these two Indian players haven’t been wild cards to India’s only ATP World Tour event,” a source in the know said. 

The organisers also hope to have “at least one wild card available for any top player who has had a bad Australian Open,” the source said. “If any player who has not entered to play the other two tournaments in the week after Australian Open (Montpellier and Cordoba) and said player loses in the first or second round, the player could always change his mind about playing. So it’s wise to keep at least one wild card free to get somebody who wouldn’t normally be available.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp