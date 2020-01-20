Home Sport Tennis

First smog, now rain as conditions cause havoc at Australian Open

Hazardous smog left several players with coughs and breathing difficulties during qualifying last week.

Published: 20th January 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

A spectator sits under an umbrella as rain stops play on the outside courts during the first round singles matches at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.

A spectator sits under an umbrella as rain stops play on the outside courts during the first round singles matches at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka made lightning starts before rain halted day one of the Australian Open on Monday, causing further chaos after a build-up hit by haze from raging bushfires.

Hazardous smog left several players with coughs and breathing difficulties during qualifying last week, prompting speculation about whether the year's first tennis Grand Slam would be delayed.

Air quality was rated as 'good' as the tournament started but four hours later at about 3:00 pm (0400 GMT), play was suspended on most courts as a downpour hit Melbourne Park.

World number three Roger Federer was briefly hauled off court while the roof was closed on Rod Laver Arena, before returning to complete a routine 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Steve Johnson.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer beats Steve Johnson to reach Australian Open second round in style

Play also continued under the retractable roofs of Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena, but was impossible elsewhere as rain persisted.

More rain is forecast for Tuesday, threatening further disruption at a tournament more often associated with extreme heat at the height of the Australian summer.

Officials said play would resume on the outside courts once the rain stops, and would continue into the evening under floodlights to complete Monday's schedule of 64 matches.

Defending champion Osaka avoided the downpour as she dismissed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in 80 minutes, breaking a net fitting with one powerful serve in the process.

"It was really tough for me trying to control my nerves," said Osaka. "It's tough to play someone you've never played before in the first round of a Grand Slam."

Williams, on the hunt for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, won the first set against Anastasia Potapova in just 19 minutes as she cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 win in less than an hour.

ALSO READ: Naomi Osaka makes net-busting start to Australian Open title defence

"I felt like I started out really well. Played really strong in the first set and just building on that," Williams said.

"I feel like I can still improve and get better throughout this tournament, for sure. This is a good stepping stone for right now."

Later on Margaret Court Arena, Williams's elder sister, 39-year-old Venus, faces rising star Coco Gauff, 15, who is looking to reprise her upset of the seven-time Grand Slam winner at Wimbledon last year.

Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty, fresh from winning the Adelaide International on Saturday, plays Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on Rod Laver Arena.

Shapovalov row

Player anger over smog dominated the final days before the tournament, which is taking place after deadly bushfires ravaged large parts of Australia.

Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from her qualifier after a coughing fit, while Britain's Liam Broady claimed "multiple" players needed asthma medication.

"After I practised indoors I felt really bad with my lungs," said Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world number six.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer says 'a lot possible' for returning Kim Clijsters 

"I was coughing a lot had troubles breathing for a couple of hours." 

Federer was one of the competitors who criticised a lack of communication from tournament officials, who were forced to suspend practice and delay some qualifying matches last week.

Tournament officials are closely monitoring pollution and will halt play and close the three main stadiums' roofs if particulate matter suspended in the air hits PM2.5 200.

In other results, Canadian 13th seed Denis Shapovalov argued with the umpire in a tempestuous defeat as he lost in four sets to Marton Fucsovics after earning a code violation for throwing his racquet.

Croatia's 25th seed Borna Coric was also an early casualty as he went down in three sets to experienced American Sam Querrey.

But former champion Caroline Wozniacki, playing her last tournament before retiring, safely reached the second round as she beat Kristie Ahn 6-1, 6-3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian Open Australian Open smog Australian Open rains
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp