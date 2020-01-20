Home Sport Tennis

'I'm just Olympia's mom': Serena Williams's history chase begins with quick win

38-year-old Serena Williams powered past the Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 in 58 minutes.

Published: 20th January 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

United States' Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.

United States' Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams blitzed the first set in just 19 minutes as she launched her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title with a quickfire demolition of Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 38-year-old American, wearing a lilac dress and matching trainers, and sporting heavily decorated fingernails, powered past the Russian teenager 6-0, 6-3 in 58 minutes.

The eighth seed plays Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in round two in an expectant Melbourne, where she can equal the all-time record of Grand Slam titles.

Williams comes into Melbourne in ominous form after breaking her three-year title drought with victory in Auckland -- her first since becoming a mother to two-year-old daughter Olympia.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer beats Steve Johnson to reach Australian Open second round in style

Olympia watched her mother win the title last week, and Williams said after easing to victory over Potapova: "It (Auckland) was really special for me and her (Olympia) -- I hope for her."

But the American legend, speaking to an adoring crowd at the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena, admitted that Olympia "just cares about Play-Doh".

"I try to tell her I'm someone, you know," she joked.

"(But) I am just known about town as Olympia's mom -- I love that."

Williams threatened to blow away the 18-year-old Potapova -- who was temperamental at times -- in embarrassingly rapid fashion.

But the 90th-ranked Russian, overawed in the first set, fought back and broke Williams's serve in the second, helped by some sloppiness from the American.

ALSO READ: Naomi Osaka makes net-busting start to Australian Open title defence

Williams double-faulted to go down a surprise 2-1, but there was never a hint of an upset as the American broke back before pulling away to an easy win.

There is huge pressure on Williams as she eyes the record Grand Slam haul of Australia's Margaret Court.

Since winning the title in Melbourne in 2017 she has lost four Slam finals, each time failing to even win a set.

Williams, the highest-earning female in sport, was pregnant with Olympia when she lifted the Melbourne crown three years ago.

There is a fierce focus on Williams' latest bid for tennis history at the Australian Open, and she knows it.

"Now it's just more or less about doing the best that Serena Williams can do," she said.

ALSO READ: Denis Shapovalov slams 'terrible call' in Australian Open upset

"Margaret Court was a wonderful, great champion, and now how great is Serena Williams? That's it.

"That's kind of what I have been thinking about the last couple of weeks and months, it definitely helps me relax a lot."

Williams laughed off a tweet by reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in which the 22-year-old posted a picture of them together and playfully described the American as "my mom".

"Definitely not the mom, though, definitely more or less cousin?" said Williams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serena Williams Anastasia Potapova Australian Open Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp