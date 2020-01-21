Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal opens Grand Slam campaign with demolition

Rafael Nadal was in imperious form to sweep past a Bolivian making his Australian Open debut 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena.

Published: 21st January 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits the ball as he reacts after defeating Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits the ball as he reacts after defeating Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: World number one Rafael Nadal blitzed past Hugo Dellien Tuesday to launch his campaign to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, dropping just five games in the one-sided annihilation.

The sparkling Spaniard was in imperious form to sweep past a Bolivian making his Australian Open debut 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena in barely two hours.

The Mallorcan, the first man to be world number one in three different decades, is not only seeking to match great rival Federer's Slam mark, but become the first man in the Open era to win all four Majors at least twice.

It is a big ask for the 33-year-old, who has only won the title once before at Melbourne Park, against a tearful Federer in 2009, with four runner-up finishes to his name.

"For me it is a positive start. What you want is a first round win and in three sets is even better," said Nadal, who clubbed 38 winners and made only 21 unforced errors.

"This court always brings me lots of positive energy."

Nadal, in a pink sleeveless shirt and matching shoes, was in total charge against the world number 73, storming to a 5-0 lead in the opening set before Dellien held serve, then against the odds broke, before the Spaniard served out the set.  

Underdog Dellien was broken in the sixth game of the second set but hit back again to break Nadal for the second time in the match before the top seed again rallied to restore control with some sizzling forehands down the line.

A flagging Dellien gave it his best shot but Nadal quickly raced 3-0 up in the third set as his physicality and power shone through and there was no way back.

"He (Dellien) has a tough first five games but he had chances to win games," said Nadal, who lost in last year's final to Novak Djokovic.

"He's a fighter, he's a great guy."

Nadal next plays either Argentine Federico Delbonis or Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Australian Open
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp