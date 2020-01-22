Home Sport Tennis

Emotional Caroline Wozniacki stays alive in Australian Open swansong

Caroline Wozniacki roared back in both sets to defeat 23rd-seeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 7-5, 7-5. 

Published: 22nd January 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki makes a backhand return to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their second round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki makes a backhand return to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their second round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Caroline Wozniacki had tears in her eyes as she kept alive her dreams of a triumphant farewell to tennis at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old former world number one roared back in both sets to defeat 23rd-seeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 7-5, 7-5. 

Neil Diamond's hit "Sweet Caroline" rang around a blustery Margaret Court Arena after the Dane nailed her sixth match point to reach round three.

She plays Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Friday.

"It's a little bit emotional for me," said Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open winner who announced in December that this would be her final tournament.

"The crowd really got behind me so that was so special. Thank you everyone for coming out today, it really means a lot to me," she added, fighting back tears.

The 19-year-old Yastremska, beaten by world number one Ashleigh Barty in last week's final in Adelaide, threatened to put a swift end to Wozniacki's career.

ALSO READ: 'Be nice to each other,' retiring Caroline Wozniacki tells young players

But having been 5-1 down in the first set, Wozniacki -- who suffers with rheumatoid arthritis, which causes fatigue and joint pain -- fought back to claim the set in 53 tough minutes.

Now ranked 36, having ended 2010 and 2011 at number one in the world, Wozniacki was similarly quickly down 3-0 in the second set. 

But once again she battled back to make it 4-4, then held her own serve to lead 5-4 and within touching distance of round three.

Yastremska then required a medical timeout for what appeared to be a left thigh problem, and returned to court with heavy strapping.

She saved five match points, but with the crowd firmly behind her, Wozniacki would not be denied at the sixth attempt, the young Ukrainian looping a forehand long.

- Tribute to Dad -
The Dane, who says that a major reason for retiring was to start a family with her husband and former NBA star David Lee, admitted that she feared at the beginning that Yastremska would blow her away.

"She came out swinging... and everything was going in, even balls that I don't think she knew were possible to hit it that way," said Wozniacki, who has won 30 WTA titles in a professional tennis career going back to 2005.

"I was just thinking to myself: it surely can't continue. If it's going to continue, then there is not much I can do."

Wozniacki, who began playing tennis aged seven, is coached by her father Piotr, a former professional footballer.

Asked what the best decision had been in her career, she said: "I think sticking with my dad and that partnership, I think, has made me the player that I am today.

"I definitely wouldn't have been where I am today if it wasn't for him because the trust that was there between us and just the journey was amazing."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki Dayana Yastremska
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp