Stefanos Tsitsipas gets Australian Open bye as Philipp Kohlschreiber out injured

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas got a free ride into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday when German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out injured.

"Unfortunately Philipp Kohlschreiber has withdrawn from his #AusOpen match vs Stefanos Tsitsipas due to a muscle strain," organisers tweeted.

The Greek star, who dropped just five games in his opening clash against Italian Salvatore Caruso, will play either big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic or Chile's Christian Garin.

Expectations are high for 21-year-old Tsitsipas, who stunned Roger Federer in 2019 en route to the final four at Melbourne Park, announcing himself as a force to be reckoned with.