Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal crushes Carreno Busta despite staying up late to watch Roger Federer

The 33-year-old was in virtuoso form to charge past the 27th seed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in hot sunshine on Rod Laver Arena and make the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for a 13th time.

Published: 25th January 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in their men's singles match on day six of the Australian Open. (Photo | AFP)

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in their men's singles match on day six of the Australian Open. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Top seed Rafael Nadal routed fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for the loss of just seven games at the Australian Open Saturday despite staying up late to watch Roger Federer's five-set epic the night before.

The 33-year-old was in virtuoso form to charge past the 27th seed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in hot sunshine on Rod Laver Arena and make the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for a 13th time.

"It was my best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt," said Nadal as he revved up his bid for a 20th Grand Slam title to match Federer's record.

"Big difference between today and the previous days. I have been serving well, starting to create damage with the forehand."

He added that his confidence was rising the deeper he goes into the tournament as he targets only a second Australian Open title after his 2009 win.

"Every day is a different story. But, of course, is important to make steps forward. It's clear that today I make an important one."

Nadal joined great rival Federer in the fourth round, admitting he sat up to watch the Swiss great's stunning defeat of John Millman in a fifth-set super tie-breaker which ended at nearly 1:00 am.

"I watch almost everything, yeah. I did room service," he said.

"Roger, I think, played a little bit up and down. But in the fifth he started to push when he was break down. I think he started to play very aggressive. 

"Anything could happen, but Federer is Federer."

Kyrgios rivalry

Nadal's romp over Carreno Busta set up a potential showdown next with Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian, who disparagingly labelled Nadal "super salty" last year, and mimicked his serving routine during his second-round clash, meets Russian Karen Khachanov later.

"When he plays good tennis and he shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour," Nadal said of Kyrgios, who was handed a 16-week suspended ban in September after a string of indiscretions.

"When he's doing the other stuff, of course I don't like."

Nadal, a finalist last year when he crashed to Novak Djokovic in straight sets, was far from clinical in his previous match against Federico Delbonis, winning only three out of 20 break points.

But his conversion rate against his Davis Cup teammate was much better, putting away five from 10 in a dominant display from the 2009 champion.

He broke Carreno Busta on his first service game to immediately take charge, dictating the rallies and forcing his opponent around the court.

Carreno Busta became a spectator as Nadal raced through the set in 29 minutes and he then broke again early in the second set to inflict more pain.

Nadal's relentless consistency was too much for the 28-year-old, who had no answers to the constant pressure and pinpoint service returns that were a trademark in the easy win. 

If Nadal clinches a second title in Melbourne, he will equal the 20 Grand Slam crowns held by Federer.

Victory would also make him the first man in the Open era -- and only the third in history -- to win all four Major titles twice, after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Carreno Busta Australian Open Roger Federer
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp