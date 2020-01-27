Home Sport Tennis

Ruthless Simona Halep races into Australian Open quarter-finals

The two-time Grand Slam champion defeated 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-4 and plays Estonian 28th seed Anett Kontaveit or unseeded Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

Published: 27th January 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens in their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open. (Photo | AP)

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens in their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Simona Halep admitted that she launched her Australian Open title bid "stressed" and tired but warned she is now in full flow after surging into the quarter-finals on Monday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion defeated 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-4 and plays Estonian 28th seed Anett Kontaveit or unseeded Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

Former world number one Halep, beaten in the 2018 final by Caroline Wozniacki, has not dropped a set in four matches in Melbourne and the Romanian fourth seed looks in ominous form.

The 28-year-old will rise from third to second in the world rankings after beating Belgium's Mertens.

But the start of the year was not easy, said Halep, who looked below-par in losing to lower-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals in Adelaide the week before Melbourne.

"I got a little bit down with my head after that loss. I felt tired when I came here, I don't know why," said Halep, one of the most popular figures in women's tennis.

"Maybe because I stress myself too much, and I just lost the energy.

"But then after the first match (in Melbourne) I got the energy back and I felt like my game is going at the higher level. I feel good."

Halep is at a loss as to why she felt sluggish.

"I did off-season in Dubai, I worked hard. Then I had a few days off home," she said.

"I don't really know exactly what happened. Maybe mentally I was a little bit stressed, and I lost energy.

"As I said, day by day and when I had to start the tournament, I was down.

"But now it's good and I don't want to think about that anymore."

After top seed Ashleigh Barty, Halep -- last year's Wimbledon champion and a former French Open winner -- is the highest remaining seed left in the draw.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova, holder and third seed Naomi Osaka, and history-chasing Serena Williams were among six top-10 seeds who lost in the third round.

Halep had defeated Mertens in two of their three previous meetings, including in the last 16 of the French Open in 2018, when she went on to win the title.

But Mertens prevailed the last time they met when she came from a set down in the final in Doha last year.

Halep drew first blood at a sunny Rod Laver Arena when she broke Mertens at the fourth break-point opportunity and consolidated for a 3-1 lead.

The 24-year-old Mertens, whose best performance at a Grand Slam came in reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in 2018, broke back and then stubbornly held serve for 4-3.

But Halep broke again for 5-4 and converted the fourth set point when Mertens put a forehand into the net.

The ninth game of the second set proved pivotal, as Halep finally got the break at the fifth opportunity before serving out the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Simona Halep Australian Open
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp