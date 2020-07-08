STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Novak Djokovic still undecided over US Open participation

Novak Djokovic had recently tested negative in his second test for coronavirus after the first test returned positive.

Published: 08th July 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BELGRADE: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has said that he is still not sure of participating in the US Open and that there is a "witch-hunt" against him after the events of his ill-fated Adria Tour.

"I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious," Djokovic told Wednesday's issue of Serbian daily Sportski Zurnal.

"It's obviously more than just criticism, it's like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name," he said.

The Adria Tour was a series of tournaments across the Baltic countries that had eased social-distancing norms. The matches featured-packed stadia and little to no social-distancing rules were followed.

However, the second leg in the Croatian city of Zadar had to be abandoned half-way through the event after four players, including Djokovic, tested positive for Covid-19.

Djokovic and the organisers have since come under severe criticism for the way the tournament was held. Serbia had apologised a few days after the tournament was cancelled, admitting that it was too soon to behold matches in this manner.

"My intention was pure, I was whole-heartedly committed to organising a humanitarian event to help the players and the tennis federations in the (Balkan) region," he said.

"We complied with all the laws and regulations. But we've learned our lessons and some things could have probably been done in a different way," he added.

Djokovic said that the upsurge in cases in the US does not spell well for the US Open. "I still haven't decided whether I will play in the US Open. The upsurge in registered Covid-19 cases in the US and New York in particular are not playing into the event's hands," he said.

