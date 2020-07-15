STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Players to be approached only in November

The organisers of the Tata Open Maharashtra will begin to approach players only from November. This is a significant departure for the country’s only ATP World Tour meet.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The organisers of the Tata Open Maharashtra will begin to approach players only from November. This is a significant departure for the country’s only ATP World Tour meet. In every other year, they usually begin the process of sounding out players around the Miami Open in March. 

They continue talking to some of the world’s best players till Wimbledon before getting down to finalising the roster before September-October. This year, none of that has been possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will start talking to them (players) in November,” an insider told this daily. “Nothing is known yet because of the pandemic, a lot of tournament have been cancelled.” There is also the possibility that the Pune Open, a 250 event, could either be postponed or cancelled as the pandemic shows no sign of stopping in Pune. “At the end of the day, the government has to give clearance for us to stage the event.

Only when they give us the green signal, we can go forward (the 2021 edition is slated to be held in February).” Even if the situation in India improves and the government gives its go ahead, one will have to wait and watch if players decide to travel. 

“Even if the cases sufficiently come down in India, one will have to see which players come forward to playing here,” another person close to the developments explained. “We will have to look at the rules and regulations with respect to quarantine as well.” As of this moment, they are also waiting for the ATP to officially announce the 2021 calendar.

“We will also wait for the calendar from the ATP. Let’s hope for the best.”  In case the virus shows no signs of stopping, there could well be a scenario where the 2021 edition could be cancelled or postponed to a later date.

