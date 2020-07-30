Sania Mirza to skip US Open, Rohan Bopanna to wait and watch  

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sania Mirza will not travel to the US Open this year.

The 33-year-old could have got into the doubles draw at Flushing Meadows through her protected ranking status but she has decided to skip the meet. She is currently World No 226 but has a special ranking of World No 9 before she went off injured in 2017.

She subsequently took maternity leave before getting back on to court in January 2020, where she triumphed at the Hobart Open, partnering with Nadiia Kichenok.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna is keeping his options open.

"The US Open organisers have told us they will convey us (tournament status) by August 3. After that I will see if I can book flights and get to US," he said.

With a condensed doubles field (only 32 teams) and new pandemic rules (singles players cannot play in doubles) in place, Bopanna, the World No 37, will have to team up with a new partner. His regular partner, Canadian Denis Shapavalov, is expected to prioritise playing in the singles event.

Other rules include the abolition of the mixed doubles as the organisers try to hold the first Major amid the pandemic.

Sumit in Prague entry list

Sumit Nagal, the country's leading player, has registered to play at the Prague Open Challenger (beginning August 17), the first professional ATP event following the pandemic.

Nagal, World No 127, has been training in Germany since March and because much of Europe has gradually opened up, he will not face any trouble in travelling to the event.

The clay-court meet, offering 125 ranking points to the winner, is headlined by Jiri Vesely (World No 65) and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (71). It's expected that Nagal will proceed to New York hoping to play at the US Open.

Considering there is no qualifying, the 22-year-old will only get the chance to figure in the draw if there are withdrawals.

