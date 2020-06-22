Bulgarian Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

World number 19, Bulgarian Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Dimitrov shared the update on his Instagram handle and had recently participated in the Adria Tour alongside other players like Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

"Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD," he wrote on Instagram.

Dimitrov has become the first high-profile tennis player to test positive for the virus.

He was also slated to meet world no.1 Novak Djokovic on June 21 but backed out at the last minute.