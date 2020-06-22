STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bulgarian Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

Dimitrov shared the update on his Instagram handle and had recently participated in the Adria Tour alongside other players like Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

Published: 22nd June 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 12:26 AM

Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

World number 19, Bulgarian Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

"Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD," he wrote on Instagram.

Dimitrov has become the first  high-profile tennis player to test positive for the virus.

He was also slated to meet world no.1 Novak Djokovic on June 21 but backed out at the last minute.

