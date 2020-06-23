STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, tennis player Viktor Troicki tests positive for COVID-19 after Djokovic event

The top-ranked Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia.

Serbia's Viktor Troicki returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their match of the Adria Tour charity tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Serbia's Viktor Troicki returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their match of the Adria Tour charity tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BELGRADE: Another tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition series organized by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

Viktor Troicki said Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus.

The former top-20 player from Serbia played against Djokovic in Belgrade during the first part of the two-leg tour.

The top-ranked Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

He left Croatia after the final was canceled and was tested in Belgrade.

Those results are expected later Tuesday.

Djokovic has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel.

Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive for the virus.

Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

