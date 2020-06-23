STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Sania Mirza signs up with Cornerstone agency

Last month, she became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood.

Published: 23rd June 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sania Mirza (File photo | PTI)

Tennis star Sania Mirza (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday signed a deal with talent management agency Cornerstone.

The six-time Grand Slam winner will be working closely with the agency, which will be exclusively managing her brand endorsements, appearances, digital activations, and other potential business opportunities.

"Cornerstone has been successfully representing talent across India and I am confident we will do plenty of interesting work together going forward.

"The team is young, motivated and I have full faith in their capabilities to grow my brand across verticals," Sania said.

The 33-year old is the first and, so far, only Indian female player to have won a Grand Slam title in any format.

Last month, she became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood.

After giving birth to her son, Izhaan in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year and instantly achieved success by clinching the women's doubles title at Hobart International alongside Nadiia Kichenok.

Sania has won several international medals, including gold in both singles and doubles at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Afro-Asian Games.

"Sania has been a world class athlete and a fantastic human being both on and off the court. She is one of the most recognisable and aspirational sporting icons India has produced till date.

"I've known and followed Sania for many years and we as an agency are delighted to work closely with her," Cornerstone chief executive, Bunty Sajdeh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sania Mirza Cornerstone
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp