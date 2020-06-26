STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Shouldn't have apologized: Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic throws weight behind Novak Djokovic

The Serbian international said that Djokovic should have never apologized for hosting the tournament and that "mice" around the world have now come "out of their hole" to criticize him.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BELGRADE: Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic expressed solidarity with his compatriot and tennis world no.1 Novak Djokovic, who has been under fire in recent days for his Adria World Tour and the spurt of coronavirus cases because of it.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic

The Serbian international said that Djokovic should have never apologized for hosting the tournament and that "mice" around the world have now come "out of their hole" to criticize him.

"Mice came out of the hole and gave themselves the right to criticize the world number one, in tennis but also how he relates to all other people in the world," Matic wrote in an open letter in support of Djokovic published by Serbian media.

"But I don't care. Very soon the cat (Djokovic) will be on the court, and the mice in the hole."

"The only thing for which I resent Novak is that he apologizes to the mice who criticize him for no reason. No, Nole. They will apologize to you -- soon."

Matic also said that the Belgrade leg of the tour did not break any rules of the land in relation to coronavirus. The tour was set to consist of tournaments in cities across Baltic countries and was played in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia. Social distancing rules had been relaxed in the countries and the matches featured-packed stadiums and there were videos of the players partying over the course of the tour.

It was towards the end of the Croatian leg that the coronavirus cases started to come up among those that participated in the tournaments and it was eventually called off.

Djokovic and his wife themselves tested positive for the virus and the Serbian apologized in a statement.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organizers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nemanja Matic Novak Djokovic Adria World Tour
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp