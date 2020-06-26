Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic's coach Ivanisevic latest to be diagnosed with COVID-19

By IANS

BELGRADE: World no.1 Novak Djokovic's coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is the latest to test positive for coronavirus after his participation in the ill-fated Adria World Tour. Ivanisevic made the announcement in an Instagram post on Friday.

"I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones," Ivanisevic wrote. "I will continue to self-isolate as I have been doing already."

Ivanisevic said he had tested negative twice in the last 10 days and that he has no symptoms.

Ivanisevic was the one who had announced the cancellation of the tour on June 22 after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus. In the ensuing days, a number of players came up with positive tests, including Djokovic himself.

The tournaments featured packed crowds and parties for which Djokovic has come under significant criticism in recent days. Ivanisevic had however defended the Serbian on Wednesday.

"Everybody is smart now, and they are attacking Novak," he told New York Times. "We were locked down for three months. He organised this tour. The players came in Belgrade and we had good tennis and a good atmosphere. Everything in Serbia and everything in Croatia was done with the recommendations by the government."