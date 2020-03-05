Home Sport Tennis

Davis Cup finals spots at stake despite virus pressure

India travels to Croatia with 46-year-old doubles stalwart Leander Paes in the line-up as his final season as a pro winds down.

Published: 05th March 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Paes made his Davis Cup debut 30 years ago and boasts a career competition record of 92 wins and 35 losses.

Paes made his Davis Cup debut 30 years ago and boasts a career competition record of 92 wins and 35 losses. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

PARIS: Twelve countries will this weekend eye the finals of the Davis Cup, the venerable 120-year-old team competition suddenly confronted with the global spread of a very modern deadly virus.

Defending champions Spain, 2019 runners-up Canada, semi-finalists Great Britain and Russia, as well as wild cards France and Serbia, are already assured of their spots in the Madrid finals in November.

However, the anticipation over the 12 qualifying ties on Friday and Saturday has been replaced by deepening concern over the coronavirus which has killed over 3,000 people in more than 60 countries.

As a result, the tie between Japan and Ecuador in Miki will be played behind closed doors. Italy's clash at home to South Korea in Cagliari will also be off-limits to spectators.

One tie has already fallen victim with China forfeiting their World Group play-off in Romania.

Injury-hit Japan number one Kei Nishikori said Thursday he had failed to recover from an elbow injury and will sit out his country's tie.

A depleted Japan will also be without world number 48 Yoshihito Nishioka.

Nishioka has opted to return to the United States as a precaution against being quarantined because of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of next week's ATP Tour Masters event in Indian Wells.

President Donald Trump has suggested that the US might consider imposing restrictions on people travelling from Japan because of the virus threat.

India travels to 2005 and 2018 champions Croatia with 46-year-old doubles stalwart Leander Paes in the line-up as his final season as a pro winds down.

Paes made his Davis Cup debut 30 years ago and boasts a career competition record of 92 wins and 35 losses.

He holds the overall Davis Cup record for most doubles match-wins, recording his 44th victory during the zonal victory against Pakistan last year.

"There are still so many things to win," said Paes ahead of the trip to Zagreb.

The United States, champions on a record 32 times, are also set for an emotional two days in Honolulu against Uzbekistan.

Twins Bob and Mike Bryan will play their last Davis Cup tie having already said they will retire for good after the US Open.

Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Reilly Opelka are all ranked in the top 60 in singles for the US. Uzbekistan doesn't have one player even in the top 150.

Elsewhere, there will be guaranteed cross-border fireworks in Bogota in the all-South American clay court clash between Colombia and 2016 champions Argentina.

Bratislava sees Slovakia host three-time champions Czech Republic in a first-time meeting for the two neighbours.

Australia, champions on 28 occasions, welcome Brazil to Adelaide but are without Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur, their two top singles players.

John Millman, who lost an agonising five-set clash to Roger Federer at the Australian Open this year, leads the home challenge.

Davis Cup qualifiers on Friday and Saturday:

At Zagreb

Croatia v India

At Debrecen

Hungary v Belgium 

At Bogota

Colombia v Argentina

At Honolulu

USA v Uzbekistan 

At Adelaide

Australia v Brazil

At Cagliari

Italy v South Korea

At Dussueldorf

Germany v Belarus 

At Nur-Sultan

Kazakhstan v Netherlands

At Bratislava

Slovakia v Czech Republic 

At Graz

Austria v Uruguay

At Miki

Japan v Ecuador 

At Stockholm

Sweden v Chile

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davis Cup India vs Croatia Davis Cup India vs Croatia
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp