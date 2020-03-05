Fed Cup: India takes control with emphatic 3-0 win over Uzbekistan

By ANI

NEW DELHI:India bounced back strongly to beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in their Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I campaign on Wednesday, after the first match loss to China on day one.

On day two of the round-robin tournament, Rutaja Bhosale and Ankita Raina were again given singles duty, while Sowjanya Bavisetti made her second doubles appearance with Riya Bhatia in as many days.

It took a gruelling three-hour-long battle for Bhosale to emerge from one set down and earn India's first point in the competition as she defeated Alcgul Amanmuradova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, who is ranked 35 places above her at 398 in the world.

27-year-old Ankita Raina won in straight sets 7-5, 6-1 against Sabina Sharipova in one hour and 34 minutes and gave India an unbeatable 2-0 lead.

Indian team's determined efforts continued in the third and final rubber of the day. Riya Bhatia and Sowjanya Bavisetti triumphed 6-3, 6-1 in the doubles tie against Karimjanova Yasmia and Normurodova Setom to blank Uzbekistan 3-0.

In the five-day-long Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tournament, the top two sides will advance to the playoffs on April 17-18.

India and Korea will play against each other on day three. Chinese Taipei and Indonesia are the other two remaining teams in the competition who are yet to meet India.