To stay afloat, game-less Indian tennis players fall back on savings

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sidharth Rawat is itching to get back to a tennis court. He has been confined to shadow-practising at home. Considering the increasing spread of COVID-19, Rawat knows that it will be a while before he can get back on Tour. But considering that he’s already dipped into his savings account, the World No 438 hopes that the situation clears sooner than later.



“I have taken some money from it to keep myself going.” It’s not a problem that’s unique to Rawat. The sport may be flush with cash, but for players outside the top-150, money is a constant problem.

Most of them survive thanks to the prize money they earn from the competitions they play throughout the season. With their lone source of income now cut off, this becomes a huge issue.



“I am lucky that I saved up some of the money that I’d earned,” is how Rawat describes his situation.N Sriram Balaji is in a similar situation. With no tournaments, he has also been forced to fall back on his savings. The doubles exponent — who is in the middle of renovating his home — “hasn’t seen a time like this”.

“Usually, we travel for close to 45 weeks in a season. So this is all pretty new,” explains Balaji. “But this puts sport into perspective. I only hope that the people who are truly suffering will recover from this.” He readily concedes he’s better off than a few other players because of his monthly salary from the Army.



Why is it that tennis’ top-150 escape, but the ones ranked below suffer? Arjun Kadhe explains. “Finding sponsors is hard. That invariably means that our only income is the money we make from tournaments.” The World No 655 is thankful that he has supportive parents.

“I saved up some money. That’s what I’m using now. I am also extremely thankful to my parents because I have used a portion of their money.” The Maharashtrian has also been forced to improvise to remain fit.



“I have been using some kitchen utensils for lifting weights,” he says with a laugh. “Apart from that, I’m using the steps in our flat for cardio.”



Rawat hasn’t had to do that because he has basic gym equipment at home. “I have a treadmill and as a few barbells. That should keep me going for the time being.”Balaji, World No 143 in doubles, used to wake up very early in the mornings to run at a secluded spot. But he has lost that option post the lockdown.



“After the Prime Minister announced it, I am working out inside my house. I’m using very basic weights to avoid putting on weight.”