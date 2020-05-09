STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wouldn't have it any other way: Sania Mirza posts pic with son Izhaan

33-year-old Sania made her comeback to tennis this year after giving birth to her child.

Tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday posted a picture with her son Izhaan.

"We woke up like this -- wouldn't have it any other way," Mirza captioned her picture.

33-year-old Sania made her comeback to tennis this year after giving birth to her child. She won the Hobart International in January before playing an integral role in helping India seal a historic play-off spot in the Fed Cup.

However, her comeback has been halted by the ongoing freeze in the tennis calendar due to the pandemic. Sania was set to participate at Indian Wells which was scheduled to take place in March 2020 but was eventually postponed.

Earlier, in a webinar for coaches that was organised by the All India Tennis Association and the Sport Authority of India, Sania said that coaches need to be more sensitive while working with young girls.

"My dad always tells me that to work with a woman tennis player is a lot trickier and a lot more mental because I do think that there are a lot of issues that girls go through, especially when they are adolescent," said Sania.

"There are so many changes that are happening, internally in your body and externally as well. You are trying to be the best tennis player that you can be while there are so many hormonal changes happening as well, and it happens throughout the life of a woman."

