Eager to play tennis after lockdown: Serena Williams tells sister Venus

Tennis is on hiatus until at least mid-July thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the French Open postponed until autumn and Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Published: 13th May 2020

Serena Williams

Serena Williams (Photo| AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: US superstar Serena Williams says she's ready to play "real tennis" after the enforced rest of coronavirus quarantine.

"I really look forward to getting back on the court," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said in a chat with elder sister Venus during an Instagram live workout on Tuesday.

"It's what I do best. I absolutely love playing."



Serena said she'd come to see the break as "a necessary evil."

"I felt like my body needed it, even though I didn't want it," said the 38-year-old, who last won a Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open.

"And now I'm feeling better than ever. I'm feeling more relaxed, more fit. Now I can go out and play real tennis."

Elder sister Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, began posting workouts on Instagram eight weeks ago and this week she invited Serena, "the greatest tennis player to ever exist -- my little sister" to share a yoga-inspired stretching session.

Serena said the exercises, which took about half an hour, served as a warm-up for her, even though they were "a little intense."

