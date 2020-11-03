STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Coach Zeeshan Ali welcomes rare national camp in Delhi for rusty tennis players

"Certainly, as far as I can remember, I don't think since the time I have been involved in the game, a camp like this been done," explained Zeeshan

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

India's Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali. (File | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The planned national camp for some of India's best singles men's and women's tennis players is a welcome move, according to Zeeshan Ali. Ali, who will oversee the camp that is scheduled to begin at the end of this month, says 'this is the first time that a camp of this magnitude has been organised' by the All India Tennis Association 'in a long time'. "Certainly, as far as I can remember, I don't think since the time I have been involved in the game, a camp like this been done," he explained.

It's welcome because of a number of reasons. One, a lot of players are yet to get back to the professional circuit after it was skewered by the coronavirus pandemic in March. "Even if some of the leading players like Prajnesh (Gunneswaran), Sumit (Nagal) have returned to competition, there are a lot of players who are yet to return to match practice. It's significant at that level because this
is a camp that's going to have 20 of India's best players."

In that sense, the camp, to be held in New Delhi for three weeks (for men from November 30 and for women from January 4) is going to be an important pathway for players to get back to training. "Usually when you speak of camps from an Indian perspective, we get up to six players for the Davis Cup and that too only for a week or so. This is going to be for a bigger duration and will have more players."

So does Ali — who also doubles up as a coach for the Davis Cup team — expect to have the likes of Nagal and Gunneswaran, who are already in Europe, playing Tour-level matches. "The camp is certainly open for them but if they do have prior commitments, it will be difficult for them to come." As of this moment, the camp is open only for elite singles players so the likes of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan turning up is miniscule.

But Ali, who had a meeting with the AITA on Tuesday to decide on the safety protocol for the camp, said he will take this issue up with the AITA on Wednesday. "It will be good if we can get the doubles players on board." The three-week camp will also include a week for the National Championships. But it won't be a regular event, this one will only be an invitational one, open only for the 20 or so players already part of the camp. It goes without saying that the meet will not have a doubles event.

Challenger to go ahead next year

Meanwhile, the 2021 edition of the Bengaluru Challenger is expected to go ahead. The 2020 edition, held in February, was won by Australia's James Duckworth. A date, however, is yet to be announced. "We have taken a decision to have it in 2021," Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) joint secretary, Sunil Yajaman, told The New Indian Express. "Maybe by the end of the month, we will decide whether to push it back by a few months from the scheduled time (February)."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zeeshan Ali Tennis
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp